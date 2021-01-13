Cooper activates NC National Guard amid ‘security concerns’

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has mobilized 550 members of the National Guard in light of concerns over security in Washington and the state capital.

He says 200 guardsmen will help before and during President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

North Carolina is one of dozens of states sending personnel to Washington.

Cooper says the other 350 other guardsmen will remain for duty in North Carolina.

The Democratic governor says they will be deployed for about 7 to 8 days because of “threats of significant large-scale protests in D.C.”