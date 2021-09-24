Cooper Standard to host hiring event on Sept. 30

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Cooper Standard is hosting a hiring event for automotive manufacturing associates.

The hiring event will take place at SC Works on East Kennedy Street on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Candidates will have to pass a drug screen and background check in order to be hired to work in Cooper Standard’s Spartanburg production facility.

According to the release, the benefits include 4 medical plans and 2 dental plans to choose from, free life insurance, 12 paid holidays, paid vacation, 401(k) plan with match, tuition assistance and an employee wellness clinic on-site.

The shifts are either five 8-hour days or four 10-hour days per week with some periodic overtime. Starting pay is $17.86 for first shift and $18.16 for second and third shifts.