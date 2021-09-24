Cooper Standard to host hiring event on Sept. 30

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Cooper Standard is hosting a hiring event for automotive manufacturing associates.

The hiring event will take place at SC Works on East Kennedy Street on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Candidates will have to pass a drug screen and background check in order to be hired to work in Cooper Standard’s Spartanburg production facility.

According to the release, the benefits include 4 medical plans and 2 dental plans to choose from, free life insurance, 12 paid holidays, paid vacation, 401(k) plan with match, tuition assistance and an employee wellness clinic on-site.

The shifts are either five 8-hour days or four 10-hour days per week with some periodic overtime. Starting pay is $17.86 for first shift and $18.16 for second and third shifts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store