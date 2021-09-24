Cooper Standard to host hiring event on Sept. 30

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Cooper Standard is hosting a hiring event for automotive manufacturing associates.
The hiring event will take place at SC Works on East Kennedy Street on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Candidates will have to pass a drug screen and background check in order to be hired to work in Cooper Standard’s Spartanburg production facility.
According to the release, the benefits include 4 medical plans and 2 dental plans to choose from, free life insurance, 12 paid holidays, paid vacation, 401(k) plan with match, tuition assistance and an employee wellness clinic on-site.
The shifts are either five 8-hour days or four 10-hour days per week with some periodic overtime. Starting pay is $17.86 for first shift and $18.16 for second and third shifts.