GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Fourth of July celebrations are happening this weekend and while many people take time to enjoy the festivities, there are some who struggle with the crowds and loud noises.

Whether it’s combat-related or not, medical professionals said people with post-traumatic stress disorder, at times, struggle with large celebrations and the noisy displays that come with holidays like the Fourth of July.

The celebrations often involved big crowds, bright lights and lots of fireworks. They’re all festivities, doctors said, that can cause stress, raise anxiety, and bring back traumatic memories for many people, including veterans.

“The holiday can be uniquely stressful for military veterans and others struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD,” said Rebecca Munnerlyn with Prisma Health.

Prisma Health broke down things that provoke PTSD on the days leading up to and on the fourth. They said one of those triggers is large crowds.

“There’s certain things about the Fourth of July that can be challenging. Crowds can be a source of anxiety,” said Dr. Benjamin Griffeth, psychiatrist.

Dr. Griffeth is a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Navy who is now a medically trained psychiatrist.

“Understand that these times can be very trying and indeed the lead up to and after can sometimes create stress of their own in anticipation of the challenges of Fourth of July,” he said.

From flashing lights to loud explosions, Dr. Griffeth said America’s day of celebration can resurface past experiences.

“Be understanding of the person who has these issues may be more anxious or more irritable in the days leading up to or nearing the days of celebration,” said Griffeth.

There are ways to help. Doctors recommend asking those who struggle how they are doing. Talk to them about their plans around the holiday and ask them if they would like to be included or stay home.

“Give them a little more space, be a little more understanding that usual. Also, be aware that since they have challenges around us, be sure to talk with them about this,” Griffeth said.

At times, doctors said the unexpected personal fireworks can trigger an even greater reaction, compared to the scheduled displays. Be sure to ask your neighbors about their plans too.

“Surprising noises and surprising flashes can also be problems for people who have PTSD,” said Griffeth.

Doctors said earplugs and blackout curtains can also help. But keep in mind these are all recommendations. Each individual will have their own way to cope and handle the stress.

“If they don’t have those built-in coping skills, oftentimes assisting a person to sit down or walk to the edge of what’s going on to inquire if they have family or friends with them, and ultimately staying with them, can help them with that time of anxiety,” said Griffeth.

There are several resources available for those who struggle with anxiety and PTSD around the holidays.

Veterans can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-272-TALK or contact the SC Hopes support line at 844-724-6737.

Non-veterans can reach out to a local community mental health center or contact their primary care doctor to assistance.