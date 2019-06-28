Corinth Christian Edu-Care Center holds annual 4th of Jule Bike and Ride Parade

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Corinth Christian Edu-Care Center held their annual 4th of July Bike and Ride Parade in Gaffney.

The bike and ride parade has been celebrated for nearly 20 years and was started to help kids celebrate Independence Day.

Throughout the week, the kids spent their time decorating their riding toys and the winners for the best decorated bike were then selected Friday.

After the judging, the kids then got to parade around in their patriotic-themed rides.

“You never know what they are going to have decorated,” Angie White, director of Corinth Christian Edu-Care Center, said. “We have a hover board decorated like a rocket that won first place this year. They just go all out.”