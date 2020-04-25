Coronavirus cases reach 5,253; 9 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Saturday 180 new cases of coronavirus, and 9 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,253 and those who have died to 166.

One previously reported death of an individual from Florence County has been confirmed and added back into the state’s total number of deaths.

The deaths occurred in eight elderly individuals from Berkeley (2), Colleton (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), and one middle-aged individual from Lee county (1).

As of April 25, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 13,739 tests for COVID-19.

Of these tests, 1,766 positive and 11,973 were negative.

A total of 49,014 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.

DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

As of this morning, 4,984 hospital beds are available and 6,410 are utilized, which is a 56.3% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.