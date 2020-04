Pedestrians wear face masks while walking in Battery Park on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s daily toll of coronavirus deaths has hit its lowest point in more than two weeks, but officials still are warning people in New York City and the rest of the state they need to stay vigilant to curb the spread of the virus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio warned on Sunday that with the arrival of spring weather, the city will be stepping up enforcement of social distancing rules.