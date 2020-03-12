Coronavirus effect on upstate business

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – Businesses and companies across country are taking a hit of coronavirus concerns. In the upstate, many companies are talking about preparedness.

We stopped by the heart of most business communities, the Chamber of Commerce.

With hundreds of businesses connecting as members, the Spartanburg Chamber stands ready to offer support and guidance.

The peace and tranquility at ‘By the River’ event center in Lyman remains unscathed by the spread of the coronavirus.

“Nothing has changed yet, everybody that’s booked is still booked. People are still calling everyday to book going forward.” By the Water event center, manager, Amy Lytle said.

However if the wave of virus cases continues to grow, management says they’ll rexamine things.

“Our stance on everything is people first. If we have to close, we close, if we have to reschedule we do that, but we’re going to cater to what people need.” Lytle said.

Allen Smith, President and CEO Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce has seen some impact since Covid -19 has spread, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t vigilante.

“While we’ve lost some business due to the virus, we’ve also gained some business due to the virus.” President and CEO, Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce, Allan Smith said.

Major events like Imagine upstate are now cancelled, out of concern over the virus.

Most recently schools like Furman and USC Upstate are planning to have teachers teach their students online. While the Chamber supports businesses, they’re referring all inquiries to health officials.

“Right now there’s no policy from a local government stand point to put in place standards around what happens and what doesn’t happen.” Smith said.

While business is currently steady for the event center catering to the people is top priority.

“We’re going to think about the needs of the people first before we think about the bottom line.” Lytle said.

Many of the businesses from Spartanburg 13 municipalities are members of the chamber. Officials say they’ll continue offering support when it’s needed.

Draexlmaier officials confirm that the girls auto soar, which is an annual career fair, which was scheduled for March 18th, has now been postponed to a later date, because of coronavirus concerns.