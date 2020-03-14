Coronavirus extends spring break, postpones spring sports at Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many colleges across South Carolina have canceled sports and other events due to the Coronavirus. Some have also extended students’ spring breaks.

7 News spoke with senior students at Wofford College about what this means for them.

“It’s what I do,” Kassidy Morton said. “Just like brushing my teeth, that’s how running track is.”

Kassidy Morton is in her fourth and final year of running track at Wofford and told 7 News it has become a part of her identity.

“Yesterday, I had my first full practice of the season. It went well,” she said. “They were like ‘You look strong,’ and I was excited. And then we got the news after my practice.”

That news was that all Southern Conference spring sports will be put on hold until March 30th because of the Coronavirus.

“It’s devastating, for lack of a better word. I just started bawling when I heard NCAA cancelled, because I was just like ‘Is this it? Is my career over?'”

But Morton was not the only Wofford senior upset.

“I’m not going to lie, I cried three times yesterday,” Wells Osteen said.

Wells Osteen is a senior cheerleader at Wofford and said the campus was definitely different on Friday, after students learned their spring break would be extended from one week to two, and several events and campus activities–like Greek life functions and formals–had been canceled.

“They’ve already canceled like three events that I’m personally attached to. It’s awful,” Osteen said. “I’m going to look back and think ‘That was taken away from me.'”

It’s something Wofford students said they never expected.

“Wofford has been notorious for not cancelling classes. It’s just kind of their academic motto,” Braden Tuttle said. “So, obviously, it’s a serious case.”

Students told 7 News they are expecting to have to switch to online classes for the remainder of the semester once they get back from spring break, which, in their eyes, is not ideal.

“We pay a high tuition because we value the student-teacher relationship, getting to know your classmates, and the small campus,” Tuttle said.

But, while, it’s a hard pill for the Class of 2020 to swallow, they’re staying positive and trusting that everything will happen like it’s supposed to.

“Luckily, I have God,” Morton said. “He can’t get canceled.”

SoCon officials say they will re-evaluate on March 30th and go from there.

NCAA released a statement saying they will be giving affected athletes an additional season of eligibility.