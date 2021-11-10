Coronavirus in NC: NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Cohen to give a COVID-19 update

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will give a COVID-19 update from Raleigh’s Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, who appeared Tuesday on Good Day Charlotte, will headline the event.

Currently, 72 percent of the adult population in the state has had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 67 percent are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations have been nearly slashed in half over the last 30 days and now stand at just below 1,100.

The FDA granted emergency authorization for the vaccine for children ages 5-11 right before Halloween. State-level officials were expected to ramp up efforts to get shots in the arms of kids and make sure the vaccine is widely, and easily, accessible.

