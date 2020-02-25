Coronavirus limits Coca-Cola artificial sweeteners

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Coca-Cola is being impacted by the Wuhan coronavirus.

The company said the disease has disrupted its supply chain and artificial sweeteners from China could be in shorter supply if the outbreak continues.

Coca-Cola disclosed Monday as part of its annual report that it has initiated contingent supply plans and doesn’t foresee a short-term impact.

The company did not specify which sweetener or sweeteners were affected by the supply and export delays.

A spokesman for Coca-Cola declined to comment beyond its annual report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store