Coronavirus Task Force to hold briefing at 5:30 p.m. Sunday

1
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer
1
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Anderson County DSN Board ADP
2
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Apalache Baptist Church
3
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Belton Church of God
4
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Bethel Baptist Church - Campobello
5
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Greer
6
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg
7
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Bethlehem Baptist Church - Roebuck
8
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Brevard First United Methodist Church
9
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC
10
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Brookwood Preschool Academy
11
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Center Point Baptist Church
12
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
City View First Baptist Church
13
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Clemson Episcopal Day School
14
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church
15
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church
16
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors
17
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff
18
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton
19
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Dependent Baptist Church
20
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC
21
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Emmanuel Baptist Church-Columbus,NC
22
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Enoree Fork Baptist Church
23
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Fairforest Baptist Church-Fairforest
24
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Fairforest Church of God
25
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC
26
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg
27
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church - Arcadia
28
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Campobello
29
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church of Fairforest
30
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville
31
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Five Forks Baptist Church
32
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville
33
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo
34
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC
35
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Friendship Baptist Church-Greenville
36
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Glade Creek Baptist Church-Brevard
37
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale
38
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Gramling United Methodist Church
39
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Green Creek First Baptist Church
40
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg
41
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Hillside Baptist Church-Fountain Inn
42
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Immanuel Lutheran Church
43
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC
44
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Inman First Free Will Baptist Church
45
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Inman United Methodist Church
46
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
47
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
King David Baptist Church
48
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Laurel Hill Baptist Church - Waterloo
49
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC
50
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Majority Baptist Church
51
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Mills Chapel Baptist Church
52
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman
53
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg
54
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Mt. Zion CME Church-Cross Anchor,SC
55
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
New Faith Baptist Church - Lyman,SC
56
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson
57
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
New Prospect Baptist - Inman
58
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Orchard Street Baptist Church
59
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC)
60
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Pickens Presbyterian Church
61
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens
62
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church - Greer, SC
63
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC
64
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Powell Presbyterian Church
65
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Providence Baptist Church - Gaffney,SC
66
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Reformation Presbyterian Church
67
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Ridgeville Baptist Church-Inman
68
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Salem Missionary Baptist Church
69
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Sandy Springs Baptist Church
70
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Set Free Christian Fellowship
71
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Southern Eye Associates
72
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Southside Baptist Church of Gaffney
73
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg A.R.P.
74
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program
75
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Springfield Baptist Church
76
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC
77
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
78
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Trinity Lutheran Church - Greenville
79
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Tryon United Methodist Church
80
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC
81
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Una First Free Will Baptist Church
82
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Union Baptist Church
83
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
White Hall Independent Methodist Church
84
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
WNC Edutech
85
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Wyatts Chapel Baptist Church-Buffalo,SC
86
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester
87
of
/
88
Closings and Delays
Zoar United Methodist Church
88
of
/
88