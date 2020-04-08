1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

100 American Airlines flight attendants have coronavirus, union says

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — About 100 American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

The union says American has agreed to start providing face masks for its frontline team members.

The masks will be distributed this week, and union members will have the option of choosing whether or not to wear them, the union said.

American Airlines has thus far refused to comment on how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The union says only about one in four flight of its flight attendants will be flying in May due to major cuts in their schedules.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories