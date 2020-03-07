3 more cases of COVID-19 found in Georgia, governor says

ATLANTA (AP) — Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia, bringing the number of cases so far to five, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Saturday.

The Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say one individual is from Cobb County and recently returned from Italy.

That person is under isolation at home. Another individual is from Fulton County and is hospitalized.

Officials say how that person was exposed remains under investigation. Testing confirmed the positive test in a Floyd County resident.

The initial testing was done Thursday. That person is hospitalized.

