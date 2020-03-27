30,000 SC residents out of work as a result of coronavirus

John Francis, who owns the McDonald’s in Sidney, Mont., poses for a photo in front of his restaurant, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2007. Francis found himself outsourcing the drive-thru window to a Texas telemarketing firm, not because it’s cheaper but because he can’t find workers. Record low unemployment across parts of the West has created tough […]

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- The Department of Employment and Workforce is asking residents to be patient because the increase in calls has been record breaking.

The coronavirus crisis has caused many South Carolina businesses to cut employee hours, lay off employees and even temporarily close their doors.

SC DEW says Horry and Charleston counties are some of the hardest hit in the state.

“Normally, when you think about those tourism areas the coastline and beaches obviously you think about tourism and restaurants which that is trending to that those industries have been impacted the most,” explained Jamie Suber, the Chief Administration Officer for SC DEW.

In just the past two weeks the number of unemployment claims has increased from close to 2000 claims to more than 31,000 as of March 21.

Scott Wilson is one of those workers filing for unemployment. Wilson drives charter buses for different schools and organizations in the state

“I immediately found out that all of my trips for the next 2 months or 3 months had been completely canceled. So i had no work. I was the bread winner of the family. I have a family of 4.”

Wilson is not alone the SC DEW says they have been overwhelmed by the number of calls.

Suber continued, “Record level claim volumes and record number calls. we’ve never experienced this.”

But workers like Scott Wilson say they need more transparency and waiting for someone to pick up the phone is not an option. “How we’re going to budget our money, how we’re going to meet our mortgage payments, how we’re going to pay our car insurance.”

The department has also created an additional number for employers to use to help their employees with that unemployment filing process.

The unemployment filing process is 100% online and the department is working closely with the vendor to make sure the program stays up despite the influx of claims.