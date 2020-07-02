Almost 17,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment last week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Almost 17,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending June 27 totaled 16,959, a decrease of 139 claims from the week prior. Over the last 15 weeks the total number of initial unemployment claims totaled 635,688.

Greenville County had the most claims with 1,557, followed by Richland County with 1,554 and Charleston County with 1,141.

Additionally, unemployment fell to 11.1% as US added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic has dimmed outlook for further gains.