AnMed Health to begin furloughs, leadership salary reduction during COVID-19 pandemic

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health announced Friday it will be making some adjustments due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Though difficult, this action is necessary to ensure that AnMed Health can continue to serve patients in our community who need care,” said CEO Bill Manson. “It will take sacrifice to get through the days ahead, but we will get through this.”

Beginning April 19, the company will be temporarily reducing leadership and management salaries, according to a release. It will also temporarily furlough some employees and make staff adjustments in both non-clinical and clinical areas that have seen a decrease in demand for service.

These changes may last for up to three months, according to the release.

Employees will be able to keep their insurance benefits and apply for unemployment.

