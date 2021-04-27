AnMed to hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health will open its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to walk-in patients who are 16 years of age and older.

The clinic will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Civic Center of Anderson, located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The clinic will be open Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

No appointments will be required for April 29 and 30. If you have an appointment for April 29 and 30, your appointment time will be honored, according to the hospital.

