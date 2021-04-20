AnMed to open COVID-19 vaccine clinics to walk-ins in Anderson Co.

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health will open its COVID-19 vaccine clinics to walk-in patients who are 16 years of age and older.

The clinic will be held on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Civic Center of Anderson, located at located at 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

No appointments are required for April 22 and 23. If you have an appointment for April 22 and 23, your appointment time will be honored, according to the press release. Appointments will be required for AnMed Health’s vaccine clinic on Saturday, April 24.

“A COVID-19 vaccination perhaps is the most important tool we have to stop the pandemic.
Evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to be hospitalized or get
severe COVID symptoms. A nationwide review of available clinical information including death
certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to
patient deaths. We believe the vaccine is safe and encourage it for everyone in our
community,” AnMed Health’s Dr. Michael Seemuller said.

