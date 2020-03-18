Belk to close all stores through Mar. 30 due to virus

FILE- Belk Department Store opened for Black Friday sales and shopping prizes at midnight, Friday, Nov. 23, 2012 in New Bern, N.C. (AP Photo/New Bern Sun Journal, Bill Hand)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – All Belk stores will be closed through the end of March due to coronavirus concerns, the company announced Tuesday.

The Charlotte-based department store said that stores are scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 30.

In a letter posted to the chain’s website, CEO Lisa Harper announced that benefits and compensation to impacted workers will continue during the closure.

Belk Customers, I wanted to share an update on some changes we’re making in response to COVID-19. Based on the CDC’s recommendation to limit large gatherings and in order to protect the safety of our communities, we’ve made the decision to temporarily close all stores to customers beginning March 17 at 6 PM through Monday, March 30. You can continue to shop any time on Belk.com and our mobile app. We understand this development can greatly impact our store associates, and we’ve taken steps to support them and their families during this time. We’re providing benefits and compensation to our impacted workforce during this two-week temporary closure. Thank you for being a loyal Belk customer. For more than 130 years the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities have remained top priorities. We’ll continue to monitor this unprecedented situation closely and keep you informed of any changes that would further affect your shopping experience as we navigate this time together. Sincerely, Lisa Harper, CEO

Customers can continue to shop using the company’s website, Belk.com.

Belk operates over a dozen stores throughout the Upstate, western North Carolina, and northeast Georgia. The company also has a distribution center in Union County.