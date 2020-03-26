Biltmore temporarily closes following Buncombe Co. stay home-stay safe order

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Biltmore announced Thursday it will be temporarily closing following Buncombe County’s “stay home-stay safe” order.

All guest experiences, including the estate, hotel properties and access to the gardens and grounds, will close Thursday at 5 p.m.

Customers who have purchased tickets will be able to use the tickets once the estate reopens, or request a refund, according to Biltmore.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition and Garden & Grounds tickets will be refunded automatically.

Those with reservations booked for March 26-April 8 will be refunded automatically.

For more information, visit Biltmore’s website.