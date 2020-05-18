Buncombe Co. to offer community-based COVID-19 testing sites

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Government and Western North Carolina Community Health Services will be offering community-based COVID-19 testing to individuals experiencing symptoms.

Buncombe County residents should use the COVID-19 Self-Checker to determine whether they should be tested.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued updated guidelines for who should be tested for the virus. Those guidelines are as followed:

Anyone with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19

Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms

Persons who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings (e.g., long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility, migrant farmworker camp)

Persons who are at high risk of severe illness (e.g., people over 65 years of age, people of any age with underlying health conditions)

Persons who come from historically marginalized populations

Health care workers or first responders (e.g. EMS, law enforcement, fire department, military)

Front-line and essential workers (grocery store clerks, gas station attendants, etc.) in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain

Testing will be available to both the insured and the uninsured, with no out of pocket cost. Those with health insurance will need to bring their insurance information to the testing site.

The testing will be offered at the following locations:

Pisgah View Community Tuesday, May 19 from 1-4 p.m. 1 Granada Street Asheville, NC 28806



Sandy Mush Community Center Wednesday, May 20 from 1-4 p.m. 19 School Road Leicester, NC 28748



Deaverview Community Thursday, May 21 from 1-4 p.m. 275 Deaverview Road Asheville, NC 28806



Anyone with questions about the testing can visit the Buncombe Ready website or call (828) 419-0095 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.