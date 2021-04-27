CDC issues new guidelines for summer camps

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for summer camps.

The CDC said that children should keep 3 feet of distance between them and other campers in the same cohort, except for eating and drinking (at least 6 feet then). Cohorts, or pods, are groups of campers and staff that stay together throughout the day to minimize exposure to other people while at camp.

CDC to update outdoor mask guidance as Biden addresses COVID-19 response

Masks should be worn at all times by campers and staff expect during certain activities, according to the CDC.

Staff and campers are encouraged to quarantine at home if they have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the CDC. Fully vaccinated people who have symptoms of COVID-19 should quarantine at home and get tested.