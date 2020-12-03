CDC shortens quarantine timeline to 7-10 days for asymptomatic people who have been exposed to virus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated recommendation saying if you are suspected of having COVID-19, but are not showing symptoms, you can end quarantine after 10 days instead of 14 without testing.

Alternatively, if you are not showing symptoms but take a test and receive a negative result, officials said that your quarantine period can end after 7 days.

The CDC recommends that quarantine should not be ended earlier than 7 days after you were exposed and that testing be done within 48 hours before the intended end date of quarantine.

For testing, the model assumed that the diagnostic specimen would be collected up to 48 hours prior to the proposed end of quarantine. For example, for a modeled quarantine that would end on Day 7, the diagnostic specimen could be collected starting on Day 5 or thereafter. These estimates assume that when diagnostic testing was performed, results were available after the diagnostic specimen’s collection and before the end of quarantine. The presence of any symptoms would lead to diagnostic testing and management as infected if the test result were positive.

The CDC does still encourage everyone to continue to watch for symptoms for 14 days and said to quarantine immediately if you start to notice symptoms.

It explained that the original recommendation for a 14-day quarantine was “based on estimates of the upper bounds of the covid-19 incubation period” and that “reducing the length of quarantine will reduce the burden and may increase community compliance.”

For free DHEC testing sites in SC, click here.