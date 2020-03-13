Christ Church Episcopal School to transition to Digital Learning Days on March 17

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Christ Church Episcopal School officials said the school will transition next week to Digital Learning Days amid coronavirus concerns.

According to announcement from Dr. Leonard Kupersmith, all school activities, including classes, athletics, arts and all other school-sponsored activities, will be suspended through March 27.

The school will transition to Digital Learning Days on Tuesday, March 17.

“In our efforts to respect “social distancing,” our facilities will not be available in order to flatten the curve of transmission,” according to the release. “Limited staff will be on campus to maintain critical operations. Faculty will use Monday to prepare another day for their ambitious venture into remote learning. During the hiatus, we will assess the status of the coronavirus as an imminent threat to determine whether we should extend remote instruction beyond March 27.”