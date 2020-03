RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - Rutherford County officials announced Friday that a new Stay At Home order has been issued for Rutherford County, the Town of Bostic, the Town of Forest City, the Town of Lake Lure, the Town of Rutherfordton and the Town of Spindale.

According to the news release, the order directs all residents to stay at home starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 through April 17 at 6 a.m.