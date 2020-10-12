Clemson to test on-campus residents for COVID-19 on weekly basis

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University announced Friday it will begin testing on-campus residents weekly.

Starting this week, all on-campus residents will be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. University officials said they will also be conducting random testing on off-campus residents.

“While this is a bit of an inconvenience to our students, please know that we have moved away from the more invasive deep nasal testing to other methods,” university officials said in a press release.

According to the university’s website, 250 positive cases were reported last week.

Clemson officials said students will continue to quarantine when necessary. As of Friday, 530 students were in quarantine, according to the university.

Students, university employees and visitors are encouraged to continue to wear face masks and maintain social distancing practices while on campus, university officials said.

Click here to read the full release.