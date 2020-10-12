Clemson to test on-campus residents for COVID-19 on weekly basis

Coronavirus

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University announced Friday it will begin testing on-campus residents weekly.

Starting this week, all on-campus residents will be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. University officials said they will also be conducting random testing on off-campus residents.

“While this is a bit of an inconvenience to our students, please know that we have moved away from the more invasive deep nasal testing to other methods,” university officials said in a press release.

According to the university’s website, 250 positive cases were reported last week.

Clemson officials said students will continue to quarantine when necessary. As of Friday, 530 students were in quarantine, according to the university.

Students, university employees and visitors are encouraged to continue to wear face masks and maintain social distancing practices while on campus, university officials said.

Click here to read the full release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories