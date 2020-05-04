Live Now
Contec, Inc. in Spartanburg talks best practices for sanitizing

Coronavirus

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Contec, Inc. in Spartanburg specializes in industrial grade cleaning supplies. The company hopes to educate the community on the best way to safely and effectively clean and sanitize surfaces.

At their headquarters in Spartanburg, they have been producing videos to help teach families how to use cleaning wipes, sanitizing sprays and sanitizing liquids correctly.

The videos explain why some sanitizing wipes and cleaning products need to remain wet on surfaces for several seconds to several minutes to effectively clean them.

To find out more information, visit Contecinc.com

