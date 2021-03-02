Gov. Cooper, COVID-19 Task Force could accelerate vaccine distribution

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper and the N.C. Coronavirus Task Force are set to discuss the state’s current COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon as more vaccines are shipped to North Carolina.

Yesterday, NCDHHS announced that more than 80,000 doses of the newly authorized one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine would arrive in the state Wednesday.

“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.

As it stands, North Carolina is currently vaccinating everyone in Groups 1 and 2 as well as teachers and staff that work in schools. An increase of vaccine allotments could mean vaccinations open for the rest of Group 3, which includes many frontline workers.

Lawmakers in the North Carolina House of Representatives filed a bill Monday to provide immediate funding to state workers and small businesses suffering from COVID-19 pandemic effects with unreserved cash.

House Bill 192 — sponsored by Democratic Reps. Robert Reives, Gale Adcock, Wesley Harris and Brandon Lofton — would invest over $5 billion in unreserved cash sitting in state accounts in small businesses that are shuttered or struggling. People who have been without work have also been included in the bill.

Statewide, new daily cases and hospitalizations have continued to track downward. As of Monday, 826,170 people had tested positive and 11,254 people have died. About 1,319 people were hospitalized.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Governor Cooper’s news conference live on air and online at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: