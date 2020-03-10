Coronavirus, flu or allergies? How to spot the difference

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WSPA) — This article will help you spot the difference between symptoms of COVID-19, the flu, and allergies.

Coronavirus

Not everything is known about the coronavirus yet, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has narrowed down key symptoms of the virus:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The CDC said these symptoms may even appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. If you experience these symptoms, you’re urged to stay home and call your doctor.

Flu

The CDC said people who have the flu will often feel some or all of these symptoms:

Fever or chills *Not everyone with the flu will have a fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Allergies

According to the Mayo Clinic, the common symptoms of seasonal allergies include: