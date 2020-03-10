Coronavirus, flu or allergies? How to spot the difference

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WSPA) — This article will help you spot the difference between symptoms of COVID-19, the flu, and allergies.
Coronavirus
Not everything is known about the coronavirus yet, but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has narrowed down key symptoms of the virus:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
The CDC said these symptoms may even appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. If you experience these symptoms, you’re urged to stay home and call your doctor.
Flu
The CDC said people who have the flu will often feel some or all of these symptoms:
- Fever or chills *Not everyone with the flu will have a fever
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue
Allergies
According to the Mayo Clinic, the common symptoms of seasonal allergies include:
- Sneezing and an itchy, runny or congested nose
- Itchy, red, watering eyes
- Wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath, cough
- Raised, itchy, red rash
- Swollen lips, tongue, eyes or face
- Dry, red and cracked skin