Coronavirus in SC: Find a COVID-19 testing site near you

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has collected a list of known COVID-19 testing and sampling sites across the state.

To learn where the closest testing site is to you click here.

DHEC stated there may be additional sites offering testing that are not included and the status of listed sites is subject to change.

Those who would like to submit a new site to be listed or to request a change to the current list are asked to email covid19testing@dhec.sc.gov

