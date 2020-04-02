Couple announces wedding postponement during COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- It's a scary and confusing time financially for many people. Wednesday evening, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and Sen. Lindsey Graham answered questions about the federal stimulus bill, including relief checks and navigating the unemployment system, at a tele-town hall hosted by South Carolina AARP. People were able to call in with their questions, and the entire conversation was streamed online.

"$2.2 trillion dollars is in this bill," Sen. Graham said. "It's the largest expenditure in the history of the nation. It's larger than the New Deal."

That federal stimulus bill will give everyone making less than $75,000 a year a relief check. That includes those on social security and disability.Rep. Clyburn said those government beneficiaries who haven't filed a tax return in recent years will still receive that money as a supplement to the checks they normally get. They can also fill out an abbreviated tax return to get that money faster.