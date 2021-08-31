COVID-19 vaccination clinic reopens in Hendersonville

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C., (WSPA) – The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is moving back in the Blue Ridge Mall in Hendersonville, N.C.

Sept. 1 is the first day that people are being welcomed back to the mall for a vaccine or a booster. The clinic is located at the old JCPenney site at the mall, 1800 Four Seasons Blvd., Hendersonville, N.C. 28792.

Henderson County officials state that the clinic is reopening due to increase in demand for the vaccine and to prepare for the booster patients within the next few months. This clinic site originally closed due to the decline of vaccine demand in the area.

The clinic will administer the first and second doses to all eligible people. Both Moderna (ages 18+) and Pfizer (+12) will be offered at no cost.

They will also administer the booster to those who qualify under the CDC’s list of conditions. Starting the week of Sept. 20, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service announced to begin to offer the booster to all Americans who are 8 months post their second shot.

Walk ins are welcome, but scheduling online or calling (828) 585-4700 is encouraged. The clinic will not be open on Labor Day.