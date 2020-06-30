COVID-19 test results can take up to a week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – COVID-19 positive numbers are on the rise some say its the result of more testing, while others attribute the increase to cities re-opening.

Increased testing sends more samples to labs delaying the turn around times.

COVID-19 testing through uMed Market, requires no symptoms. The company partnered with DHEC to get quicker results.

“It hurts me to see young people not listening to any type of regulations,” Steven Brown, who is waiting for COVID-19 test results, said.

Steven Brown interacts with the public for his job and with diabetes and high blood pressure. He said he has been taking precautions by wearing gloves and a mask. He also took a COVID-19 test on Monday and will have to wait about 24 to 48 hours for results.

Dr. David Grisell and his son run uMed Market. They help people find affordable healthcare and offer COVID-19 testing.

“About a month ago DHEC changed the rules so anybody could get tested without symptoms or anything, so we partnered with DHEC. So now we just charge $20,” Dr. Grisell said.

Patients register, schedule appointments and pay for the tests online through DHEC. They drive into the testing site, check in and then take an actual test, all without leaving their vehicle.

For uMed, test results are back within 24- 48 hours.

For people like Cheryl McGill and her husband, the quick turn around brings peace of mind. Their son, who lives with them tested positive for COVID-19.

“We don’t have any symptoms, but we just wanted to come and be tested, because we keep our great grandchildren,” McGill said.

While they’re self quarentine will last 48 hours or less until the results come back, oher testing sites can sometimes take a little longer. This is because the number of people being tested has grown rapidly.

Spartanburg Regional and other testing facilities are reporting testing turn around time could take 24 hours up to seven days.

“People are working seven days a week, sometimes 24 hours a day at these labs so they’re doing everything they can,” Dr. Grisell said.

For many, waiting in line for test results is fine. They’re just eager for answers.

“I don’t want it, and I don’t think anyone else wants it. I hope I’m not positive. I hope I’m negative,” Brown said.

DHEC recommends those who are being monitored for symptoms of coronavirus, take their temperatures twice daily and report any symptoms to their doctor.