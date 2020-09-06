DHEC: 603 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, ten confirmed deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 603 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and ten confirmed deaths on Sunday.

They also announced six additional probable cases of the coronavirus, and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,944, probable cases to 2,008, confirmed deaths to 2,748, along with 139 probable deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 4,774 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.6%.

Testing Sites

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 256 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.