DHEC: 907 new COVID-19 cases, 35 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Health officials reported 907 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Thursday along with 35 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 103,051 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide along with 2,089 deaths. Additionally, there are 858 probable cases and 97 probable deaths in the state.

26 of the deaths were elderly residents of Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Greenville, Georgetown, Darlington, Doechester, Florence, Horry, Laurens, Lexington, Oconee, Richland and Spartanburg counties. Eight of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Berkeley, Charleston, Clarendon, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Marion, and Newberry counties.

DHEC said the percent of positive tests among those reported Thursday was 15.7 percent.

There are currently 1,322 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina, 323 of those are in an ICU. 201 COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator.

A total of 864,186 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

New cases by county: