DHEC announces immediate openings of critical positions to support COVID-19 vaccination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday immediate openings of critical positions to support COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Available positions include, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, administrative support and other key personal.

“This is a crucial time for our state and, like many public health agencies across the nation, we’re seeking qualified individuals to serve alongside our state’s public health officials in South Carolina’s hour of need,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health.

According to a release from DHEC, they anticipate hiring at least 150 staff to assist with COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

“Under normal circumstances it can take several months to hire someone in South Carolina state government. However, these are extraordinary times and we have worked with state and DHEC Human Resources to streamline our hiring process. We expect to hire an individual within days or weeks rather than months,” said Marcus Robinson, DHEC Chief Human Resources Officer.

DHEC provided the following information regarding the 150 positions available:

Some are full-time, part-time, and hourly

Pay varies by the job; Currently seeking to fill positions ranging from $13 to $45 per hour.

Many are statewide and some are county or region-specific

Some offer greater flexibility than others (e.g., hours, location, etc.).

DHEC said as of Wednesday, 2,602 DHEC staff have worked 1,124,089 hours as part of the statewide response.

Those interested in applying can do so here.