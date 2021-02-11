WATCH: DHEC board meeting to decide how to allocate vaccines, officials explain shortages

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The board for South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will meet Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to decide how to implement the COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan.

The latest COVID-19 vaccine plan uploaded to DHEC’s website is dated January 2021 and labeled “under revision.”

The meeting follows a significant delay in Pfizer vaccine shipments this week at Prisma Health’s mass vaccination site in Greenville at the former K-mart building.

The site canceled all walk-ins for the entire week and opened late for the past three days, causing many with appointments to wait for as long as 7 hours for a dose of the vaccine.

Prisma Health officials say the delayed opening was due to last minute shortages in shipments.

SC DHEC officials addressed the delayed shipments and said there were issues with shipments this weekend and that any shipping delays are a federal issue, which is beyond their control.

DHEC officials also added Wednesday that the majority of hospitals in South Carolina receive vaccinations directly from the federal government each week.

“We’ve learned that we had at least 14 facilities that were delayed that shipment and we fared somewhat better than some of our neighboring states. As I understand, there was a total of 12 states that did not receive their shipment, or at least not their entire shipments, yesterday,” DHEC Senior Deputy Nick Davidson said Wednesday.

DHEC said it urges vaccine providers not to hold walk-in clinics or any large-scale events that could surpass the amount of vaccine they have in stock.

The DHEC board meeting is at 10 a.m.