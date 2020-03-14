1  of  11
DHEC investigating six new COVID-19 cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced six new cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the total number of cases in the state to 19.

According to a news release from the DHEC, the new cases are as follows:

  • Three new cases are from Beaufort County. Two cases are close contacts of each other and had known exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 from another state. The other case has no know connection to any other case and recently traveled internationally. All three cases are currently isolated at home.
  • Two new cases are from Kershaw County who have no identified source of exposure. Both are currently hospitalized and isolated.
  • One new case is from Lexington County and the individual is currently hospitalized and isolated. This individual has no known exposure to another case and no recent travel history to an impacted area. This person was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility. The DHEC is taking measures to help prevent spread within the facility.

Learn more about the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’s guidance for infection control in healthcare facilities here. For more information about COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

