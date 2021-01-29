DHEC launches new COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control launched a new phone information line Friday to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.

DHEC officials said the line will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. seven days a week, and 240 phone operators have been hired to answer questions.

“Many in South Carolina don’t have access to the internet, so offering a dedicated vaccine phone line to help them locate contact information for vaccine providers is essential,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC Deputy of Public Health. “This new line helps DHEC offer better customer service that keeps pace with people’s demand for vaccine and vaccine information.”

The new COVID-19 Vaccination Information Line is 1-866-365-8110.

Officials announced they have hired 18 additional people to assist with DHEC’s Care Line. The Care Line helps to answer general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

To reach the Care Line, call 1-855-472-3432. The Care Line is available the same hours as the Vaccine Information Line.

“By offering two well-staffed information lines, we’re reducing wait times and improving people’s experience by quickly getting the help they need,” Davidson said. “In the next several weeks, we’ll be adding an additional 200 operators to the vaccine information line. We are encouraged by the number of people who want to be vaccinated in South Carolina. Until our vaccine supply equals our demand, we ask for everyone’s continued patience. Everyone will have a chance to get the vaccine.”