Do not post COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media, experts warn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — As vaccination eligibility expands to all South Carolinians 16 years and older Wednesday, experts advise against posting celebratory selfies holding the CDC vaccination card. The Better Business Bureau and AARP said the cards contain personal information that criminals can use to steal identities.

The cards usually contain information such as date of birth, type of vaccine received and date of vaccination.

“Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine,” the BBB said in a media release. “If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use.”

Instead of sharing an unedited selfie with the vaccination card, experts recommend redacting personal information from appearing in the photo, or — better yet — posting a photo with a celebratory sticker.

If you did not receive a CDC vaccination card or you lost yours, contact your vaccine provider.

Some office supply stores — Office Depot, Office Max and Staples — are offering to laminate the vaccination cards for free upon reception of the second dose (or first/only dose of Johnson & Johnson).