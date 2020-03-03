First coronavirus case identified in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WSPA) – A North Carolina person has tested positive for the coronavirus after a trip to Washington state.

The state said that the person is doing well and is in isolation at home in Wake County.

“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

“Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur.”

According to the North Carolina governor’s office, the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health tested the patient and the test was preemptively positive and the result will be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The state said the person was exposed to the virus at a long-term care facility in Washington state where there is currently an outbreak.

Officials say the person did fly back to North Carolina from Washington.