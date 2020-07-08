Fountain Inn City Council to discuss face mask resolution

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Fountain Inn City Council members will discuss a face mask resolution Thursday during their regularly scheduled meeting.

According to the meeting agenda, the resolution will be to recommend people wear face masks while in public buildings, retail stores and restaurants.

Council members will also discuss an Emergency Ordinance to continue a declaration of a state of emergency.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. It will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Click here to read the full agenda.