GA school district closes after employee confirmed to have virus

Coronavirus

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GA (WSPA) – A Georgia school district will be closed Tuesday after an employee was confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus.

According to CBS affiliate WGCL, Fulton County Schools will be closed to allow the district to clean and sanitize affected schools.

The school district immediately closed the affected schools Monday.

The district is expected to release more information during a news conference at 3:30pm Monday.

The state of Georgia will be giving an update on the virus beginning at 4:45pm.

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp will be joined by several health officials to provide an update on recent developments regarding COVID-19 in the state.

