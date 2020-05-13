Gaffney High School to hold in-person graduation ceremony

Live Now
GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney High School announced Tuesday that the school will be hosting an in-person graduation at the school’s football stadium in late May.

The graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be held on May 28 at The Reservation.

Graduates will only be allowed two guests. The ceremony will also be live streamed, the school announced.

The school said all visitors will have their temperatures taken as they enter the stadium. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degree will not be allowed.

Gaffney High School posted a full list of guidelines for graduation online.

