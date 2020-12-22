Gov. Cooper, Coronavirus Task Force to give COVID-19 update ahead of Christmas holiday

Coronavirus

by: WJZY

Posted: / Updated:

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens as Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force will provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response as officials urge people to stay home for Christmas.

As of Monday, the state reported 483,647 confirmed cases with 6,240 COVID-19 related deaths.

Gov. Cooper signed an Executive Order Monday authorizing the North Carolina ABC Commission to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption.

“This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now,” said Governor Cooper. “With cases and hospitalizations high around the country, let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while supporting local, small businesses safely.”

Click here to read the new Executive Order.

The modified Stay-at-Home Order remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption must still cease at 9 p.m.

WSPA will carry Tuesday’s press conference at 2 p.m. online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

