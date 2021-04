BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will be touring a Buncombe County Health Department vaccine site Thursday afternoon in Asheville.

They are expected to speak at 1:25 p.m. at the Mission Health/AB Tech Conference Center, located on Fernihurst Drive in Asheville.

7 News plans to livestream the event.