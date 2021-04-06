Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update on eve of vaccine eligibility expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force are set to provide an update Tuesday afternoon as the state prepares to expand vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 or older.

Beginning Wednesday, April 7, North Carolina will be opening up vaccine eligibility to Group 5, meaning if you’re 16 or older, you are eligible for a shot.

“We’ve been faster, and we have gotten more supply than anticipated, and that’s fantastic,” Cooper said. “Our department of health and human services and our vaccine team here, along with providers across the state, deserve a lot of thanks. I’m also grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting their shots when it’s their time.”

Anyone 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. You must be 18 or older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Cooper relaxed many of the state’s coronavirus restrictions last month.

Museums, aquariums, retail businesses, shops, barbershops, salons and personal care facilities are allowed to reopen at 100% capacity.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools can reopen at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors.

Conference centers, bars, sports arenas and other live performance venues are allowed to up to 50% capacity.

Governor Cooper’s news conference will be live on air and online at FOX46.com at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.