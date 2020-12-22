Gov. Henry McMaster, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to his office, McMaster was notified of his positive test result late Monday evening.

The McMasters plans to follow the CDC and DHEC’s guidelines and quarantine for the next 10 days their home, his office said.

Henry McMaster has been experiencing mild symptoms, and his wife, Peggy McMaster, has been asymptomatic, according to his office. He will be receiving a Monoclonal Antibody treatment Tuesday and continue to work from his home.

“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This virus spreads very easily.”

A DHEC physician said there is no way to pinpoint when or how they contacted the virus, according to a press release from his office.

