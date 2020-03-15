Gov. McMaster announces closure of all schools, postpones elections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced temporary closures for schools and updated on coronavirus efforts in the state on Sunday.

Gov. McMaster announced the closure of all schools from Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31. This includes Pre-K -12, universities, colleges, and technical colleges.

A grant has been offered to provide free meals (two a day) for children to be picked up or delivered by school buses. Buses will also be used to deliver WiFi sources to some areas and some buses will deliver instructional materials.

Daycares are not included in this order, but the governor encourages them to close as well.

Officials are also seeking approval to suspend Spring testing.

Greenville County Schools

All regular Greenville Co. district employees will report to work on Monday, school officials announced.

Families who need medication or other critical items may pick them up during regular school hours. On Wednesday and Thursday, parents or students can pick up Chromebooks, textbooks, and other items that have been left at schools.

Greenville County Schools will be providing breakfasts and lunches free of charge to anyone 18 and younger at 15 District locations Monday through Friday. This program will begin Monday, March 16.

The following sites will be providing meals during the school closures: TR High School, Berea ES, AJ Whittenberg ES, Welcome, ES, Grove ES, Sue Cleveland ES, Sterling School, Blue Ridge MS, Wade Hampton HS, JL Mann HS, Mauldin HS, Hillcrest HS, Eastside HS, Greer HS, and Fountain Inn ES. While schools are closed, nutritionally balanced meals will be provided to all children aged 18 or younger regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age or national origin. Children are not required to be enrolled in Greenville County Schools to be eligible for this service.

Spartanburg County Schools

Spartanburg County School Districts announced that faculty and staff members (except those who are sick, already on approved leaves, or who are considered at high-risk for COVID-19 by their healthcare provider) are to report to work on Monday, March 16 for a teacher workday.

Any student or parents needing to pick up their backpacks, personal items, technology devices and educational materials, and medications may do so between the hours of 7:30am – 3:00pm on Monday, March 16, Spartanburg County school officials said.

Laurens County Schools

LCSD 55 will be providing additional information regarding e-lessons, work packets, and the issuance of Chromebook computers to the many students.

Only essential staff should report to work on Monday, March 16

Other announcements:

Closures do not effect government businesses or employees.

McMaster urges public gatherings to be limited to 100 people or less.

Stores and libraries will remain open.

No domestic travel restrictions are in place at this time.

Out-of-state healthcare workers can receive free temporary licenses within 24 hours that is valid for 90 days.

There is no shortage of testing capabilities in the state.

Utility companies will not penalize for late/ nonpayment for the time being

County elections will be postponed until after May 1.

List of postponed March and April elections:

March 19 Florence County School District 2 General Election

March 24 Greater Gaffney Fire District Referendum (Cherokee County) Saluda County Council Chair Special Election

March 31 Town of Due West Special Election (Abbeville County) City of New Ellenton General Election (Aiken County) Town of Pelzer Special Election (Anderson County) Town of Turbeville Special Election (Florence County) City of Mauldin Special Election (Greenville County) Town of Branchville Special Election (Orangeburg County) Rock Hill School District 3 Bond Referendum (York County)

April 7 City of Anderson General Election City of Bamberg Special Election City of Folly Beach General Election (Charleston County) Town of Great Falls General Election (Chester County) Town of Chesterfield General Election City of Manning General Election (Clarendon County) Town of Summerton General Election (Clarendon County) Town of Edgefield General Election Town of Johnston General Election (Edgefield County) City of Ridgeway General Election (Fairfield County) Town of Pamplico Special Election (Florence County) Town of Hampton General Election Town of Varnville General Election (Hampton County) Town of Scotia General Election (Hampton County) Town of Furman Special Election (Hampton County) City of McCormick General Election City of Parksville General Election (McCormick County)

April 14 Barnwell County School Board General Election Town of Ruby Special Election (Chesterfield County) Town of Williams General Election (Colleton County) Town of South Congaree General Election (Lexington County) City of Plum Branch General Election (McCormick County)



We will continue to update this story as we learn more.