Greenville Co. councilman organizes donation drive for homeless community

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Councilman Rick Roberts called on all Greenville County residents to donate items for the homeless community Wednesday.

He teamed up with volunteers to organize a donation drive Wednesday and Friday to benefit those who are without a home in the midst of the Coronavirus epidemic.

Organizers say Councilman Roberts decided to plan the drive after learning that several shelters and food banks are at capacity and in significant need of any items people can spare.

The drop-off locations for the drive are Palmetto Restaurant & Alehouse near Pelham Road and Southside Christian School on Woodruff Road. Volunteers will collect items from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Donors are asked to bring basic household items including canned goods and non-perishable food, soap, diapers, baby formula and clothing.

Volunteers are working with Miracle Hill Ministries to distribute the items to various local charities.

Southside Christian School is located at 2211 Woodruff Road in Simpsonville, and Palmetto Restaurant & Alehouse is located at 103 E. Beacon Drive in Greenville.

Below is a full list of needed items.